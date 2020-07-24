Analysts Expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $1.41. United Parcel Service reported earnings of $1.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $727,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 59.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,815,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.31.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

