Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Brokerages expect Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) to report ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.33). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($1.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($6.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($5.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.65% and a negative net margin of 348.78%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.82) earnings per share.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $78.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.28. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $91.77.

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $522,624.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,154.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,110 shares of company stock worth $6,667,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

