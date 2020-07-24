Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Union Pacific posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $7.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

NYSE:UNP opened at $175.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,925,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 301.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,078,817 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,279,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,937 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,475,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $913,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,627 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,301,544 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,427,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,746,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $528,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,913 shares in the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

