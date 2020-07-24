Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Equifax posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equifax from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.19.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total transaction of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after buying an additional 22,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $176.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.92. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

