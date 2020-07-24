Zacks: Brokerages Expect Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Will Post Earnings of -$2.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) will post ($2.84) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Studio City International’s earnings. Studio City International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9,366.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Studio City International will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Studio City International.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of MSC opened at $14.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.50 and a beta of -1.00. Studio City International has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Studio City International worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

