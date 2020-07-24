$0.32 EPS Expected for Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.B) to post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown-Forman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Brown-Forman reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown-Forman will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown-Forman.

Get Brown-Forman alerts:

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.12 million. Brown-Forman had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

BF.B has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown-Forman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NYSE:BF.B opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brown-Forman has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $72.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Brown-Forman’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown-Forman (BF.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown-Forman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown-Forman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.