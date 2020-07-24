FY2020 Earnings Forecast for PPG Industries, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $4.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

Shares of PPG opened at $110.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 209.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 37,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 25,505 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

