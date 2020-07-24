Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 80.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.35. Littelfuse had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $346.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.45 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $117,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

