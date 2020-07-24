$2.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will announce $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.74. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $4.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $7.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $10.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $14.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $15.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($3.11). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.38.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe has a 1-year low of $113.27 and a 1-year high of $202.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

