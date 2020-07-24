$0.85 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $2.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $8.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NXP Semiconductors.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $109.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 57.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $119.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.88, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

