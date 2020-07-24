Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 155,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $80.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 18,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,417,572.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,443.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

