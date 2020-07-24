SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 319,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 184,836 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Macerich by 151.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Macerich by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Argent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich stock opened at $8.17 on Friday. Macerich Co has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $32.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.80.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macerich Co will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Macerich from $16.96 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Macerich from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.