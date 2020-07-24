SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 35,981 Shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,981 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,635,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 226.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,442,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,402,000 after buying an additional 1,000,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 189.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 608,709 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,459,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,952,000 after buying an additional 433,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter worth $10,092,000. 98.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 20,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $754,255.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,243.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,000,550 shares of company stock worth $195,173,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.77 and a beta of 1.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.79 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.17%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($20.12) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

