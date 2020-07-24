Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Sells $268,445.36 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $268,445.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $55.85. The company has a market capitalization of $887.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.45.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $254.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CL King upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Standard Motor Products from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 25,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.