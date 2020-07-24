HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Sells $317,170.00 in Stock

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $44.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78. HB Fuller Co has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. HB Fuller’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FUL shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on HB Fuller from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 96,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 58,855 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 41.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 159,540 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HB Fuller by 44.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,437 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in HB Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $564,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

