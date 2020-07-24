Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $689,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,058 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.78. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.99%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Recommended Story: Economic Reports

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

