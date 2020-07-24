Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.82, for a total transaction of $307,275.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,012.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $178.74 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $184.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 9.59.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after buying an additional 182,112 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 382.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.16.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

