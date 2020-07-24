Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,325,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $110,701,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,771,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $792,157,000 after buying an additional 484,589 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Atlassian by 13.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,177,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,077,000 after buying an additional 365,225 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 122.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 507,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,503,000 after buying an additional 279,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $188.64 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.83, a PEG ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.67.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $411.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.71.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

