Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,749 AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,085,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,763,000 after purchasing an additional 334,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $2,845,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 61.2% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 293,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 111,450 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 19.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE AB opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $871.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.11 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AllianceBernstein from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.