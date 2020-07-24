Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

