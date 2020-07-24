Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,416,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,091,000 after acquiring an additional 871,892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,162,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $489,674,000 after acquiring an additional 398,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,394,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,915,000 after purchasing an additional 612,645 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $148.26 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.71.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Director Sells $268,445.36 in Stock
Standard Motor Products, Inc. Director Sells $268,445.36 in Stock
HB Fuller Co VP Sells $317,170.00 in Stock
HB Fuller Co VP Sells $317,170.00 in Stock
Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 28,855 Shares of Hennessy Capital Stock
Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 28,855 Shares of Hennessy Capital Stock
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc
Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc
Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. CAO Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: IPG Photonics Co. CAO Sells 1,690 Shares of Stock
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC
Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report