Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU)

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2020

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 51,838 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000.

CLOU stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $23.19.

