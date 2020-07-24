Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,268 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 211,400 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $997,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,579 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.4% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,492 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

