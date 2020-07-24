Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 346.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $3,680,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,223 shares in the company, valued at $79,367,995.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $152,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,352.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,594 shares of company stock worth $11,218,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Zendesk from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Zendesk stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.79 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Zendesk Inc has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $97.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.08.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.94 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.