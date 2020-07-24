Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion and a PE ratio of -50.60. Cloudflare Inc has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average of $25.20.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.85 million. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 276.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,554 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cloudflare by 487.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 333,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after purchasing an additional 276,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.