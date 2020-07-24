Rinda Sama Sells 14,400 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock

Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $587,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rinda Sama also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

On Tuesday, May 19th, Rinda Sama sold 20 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $780.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $161,000.00.

AXNX opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

AXNX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.