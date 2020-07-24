HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Position Increased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,239 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 42,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 5,164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $224.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -159.01 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.53. HubSpot Inc has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $243.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on HUBS shares. Mizuho lowered shares of HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $221.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.76.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.90, for a total transaction of $1,971,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,514,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total value of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,090,985 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

