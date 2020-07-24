Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,629 Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Canopy Growth by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,937 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Canopy Growth by 23.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 98,420 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth during the second quarter valued at $277,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canopy Growth from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

CGC stock opened at $16.69 on Friday. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 752.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.