Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,353 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 216,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $2,337,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $74,923,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,381,930. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

