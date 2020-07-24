Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $34.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

