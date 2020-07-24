Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

