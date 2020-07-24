Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.15.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

