Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of ProShares Online Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 469.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

