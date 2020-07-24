Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 88,264 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 129,644 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $464.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AQN shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $15.75 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.96.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

