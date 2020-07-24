Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,669 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,888,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,796,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.41.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

