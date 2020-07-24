Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEA. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NEA opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

