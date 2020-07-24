Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6,767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,458,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after buying an additional 2,422,648 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,094,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,692,000 after acquiring an additional 287,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,110 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,576,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $123.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.42 and a 12 month high of $156.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.47 and its 200-day moving average is $125.77.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

