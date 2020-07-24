Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $96.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

