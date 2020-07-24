Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $88.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.97.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

