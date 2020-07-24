Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 448 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Tc Pipelines by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 20,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,718 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Tc Pipelines by 72.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tc Pipelines in the first quarter worth about $1,298,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 344,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,385,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRP opened at $44.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52 week low of $32.37 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $47.34.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 31.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.5742 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRP. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Tc Pipelines from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

