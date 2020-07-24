iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 36.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 821.3% during the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 282,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 251,743 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 75,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,775,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $67.58 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57.

