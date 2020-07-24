Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 160,438 shares in the last quarter.

PEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

NASDAQ PEY opened at $14.79 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

