Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,673.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6,147.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,221 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter.

HTRB stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $36.92 and a 12 month high of $43.01.

