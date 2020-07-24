Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after buying an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

COP stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

