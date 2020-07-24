Vaibhav Taneja Sells 887 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.76, for a total transaction of $474,880.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,513.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $793.29. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $211.00 and a twelve month high of $1,794.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,700.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $765.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BofA Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $968.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

