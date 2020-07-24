Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 764 Shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 198.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,022,000 after purchasing an additional 68,425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,758,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 494,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,872,000 after buying an additional 126,592 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB opened at $61.20 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.11 and a 12 month high of $61.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.31.

