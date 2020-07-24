TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

TPIC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

TPIC opened at $28.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.36 and a beta of 1.61. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $356.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.70 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William E. Siwek purchased 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $46,607.50. Also, Director Jayshree S. Desai purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $25,023.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,907.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $187,751 and have sold 125,000 shares valued at $2,680,500. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in TPI Composites by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

