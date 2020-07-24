Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on Pool from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.50.

POOL stock opened at $300.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.83. Pool has a 12-month low of $160.35 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.96.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.42% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 18,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $4,076,953.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,047,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 397.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

