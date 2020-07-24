AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 6,000 by Goldman Sachs Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 6,000 ($73.84) target price by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 31.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($93.53) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Oddo Securities cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 8,100 ($99.68) to GBX 7,600 ($93.53) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 6,450 ($79.37) to GBX 6,690 ($82.33) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,331.11 ($102.52).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,751 ($107.69) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,540 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,898.06. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 83.80 ($1.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,537.09 ($117.37). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The stock has a market cap of $114.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.64.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

