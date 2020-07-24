Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RGLD. TheStreet raised Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra increased their price target on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.30.

RGLD stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $139.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.58.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

