ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.10.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $71.53 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.03.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 220.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 130.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

